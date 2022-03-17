Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RLSO EURAFCENT Naturalization Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    RLSO EURAFCENT Naturalization Ceremony

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erika Kugler 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    NAPLES, ITALY –– Applicants for American citizenship raise their right hands during the Oath of Allegiance as part of a naturalization ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, March 17, 2022. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    VIRIN: 220317-N-QE928-1005
    This work, RLSO EURAFCENT Naturalization Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naturalization Ceremony
    EURAFCENT

