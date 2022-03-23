Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REGCOM presents Awards [Image 6 of 6]

    REGCOM presents Awards

    ITALY

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erika Kugler 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    (Naples, Italy) –– Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), presents Lt. Kathleen Wrobel, a native of Danbury, Connecticut, with an award onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, March 23, 2023. Gray presented over 30 awards to Sailors, civilian and local national employees of EURAFCENT during an awards ceremony. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

