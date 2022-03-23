REGCOM presents Awards

(Naples, Italy) –– Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT),addresses Sailors and civilian employees after an awards ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, March 23, 2023. Gray presented over 30 awards to Sailors, civilian and local national employees of EURAFCENT during an awards ceremony. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

