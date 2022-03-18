USS Porter (DDG 78) Task Force Exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 18, 2022) – Chief Sonar Technician Daren Barkley, left, and Sonar Technician 1st Class Michelle Griffin go over the instructions on releasing the Tactical Towed Array Sonar (TACTAS) before submarine detection exercises begin aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), March 18. USS Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently participating in Task Force Exercise in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. TFEX serves as the certification exercise for independent deploying ships and is designed to test mission readiness and performance in integrated operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

