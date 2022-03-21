Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th CES contributes to building Delta Junction ice bridge [Image 6 of 6]

    19th CES contributes to building Delta Junction ice bridge

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Charles Rivezzo 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Volvo grader and a CAT 950 Dozer are hauled from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to Delta Junction, Alaska to be staged for the construction of the Delta Junction ice bridge, Jan. 19, 2022. This year, the 354th Range Squadron, who is responsible for the largest over-land range in the Department of Defense, received augmented support from several civil engineer squadrons across the Air Force to construct the ice bridge. One of those squadrons called upon was LRAFB’s very own 19th Civil Engineer Squadron. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 08:49
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th CES contributes to building Delta Junction ice bridge [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Heavy Equipment
    Ice Bridge
    19th CES

