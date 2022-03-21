A Volvo grader and a CAT 950 Dozer are hauled from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, to Delta Junction, Alaska to be staged for the construction of the Delta Junction ice bridge, Jan. 19, 2022. This year, the 354th Range Squadron, who is responsible for the largest over-land range in the Department of Defense, received augmented support from several civil engineer squadrons across the Air Force to construct the ice bridge. One of those squadrons called upon was LRAFB’s very own 19th Civil Engineer Squadron. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 08:49 Photo ID: 7106931 VIRIN: 220321-F-OR751-0017 Resolution: 892x668 Size: 43.17 KB Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th CES contributes to building Delta Junction ice bridge [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.