LRMC airman named top amongst peers

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jessica Petramala, aerospace medical service technician, 86th Medical Squadron, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, receives the 86th Medical Group’s Airman of the Year award for her superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements. Airman of the Year is awarded different levels, starting at the squadron level, then progressing to the group and wing levels before competing against peers at major command. Petramala is now being considered for Airman of the Year across United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.

