    LRMC airman named top amongst peers [Image 1 of 2]

    LRMC airman named top amongst peers

    RP, GERMANY

    02.03.2021

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jessica Petramala, aerospace medical service technician, 86th Medical Squadron, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center preparing Covid Vaccine for . Petramala is now being considered for Airman of the Year across United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 07:58
    Photo ID: 7106891
    VIRIN: 210203-O-YR030-807
    Resolution: 1518x1518
    Size: 598.66 KB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC airman named top amongst peers [Image 2 of 2], by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    MEDCOM
    LRMC
    Army Medical

