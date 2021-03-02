U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jessica Petramala, aerospace medical service technician, 86th Medical Squadron, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center preparing Covid Vaccine for . Petramala is now being considered for Airman of the Year across United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.
LRMC airman named top amongst peers
