    NATO Maritime Operational Commanders’ Conference [Image 1 of 3]

    NATO Maritime Operational Commanders’ Conference

    NORTHWOOD, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.22.2022

    Photo by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    NORTHWOOD, United Kingdom (March 22, 2022) Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) hosts its 6th Annual Maritime Operational Commanders’ Conference (MOCC) at Northwood Headquarters. Fleet commanders and senior NATO command representatives from Allied and Partner nations attended to strengthen cooperation and cohesion of effort across the NATO’s maritime domain. NATO Photo by MARCOM/FRAN S.Dzioba

