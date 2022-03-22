NORTHWOOD, United Kingdom (March 22, 2022) Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) hosts its 6th Annual Maritime Operational Commanders’ Conference (MOCC) at Northwood Headquarters. Fleet commanders and senior NATO command representatives from Allied and Partner nations attended to strengthen cooperation and cohesion of effort across the NATO’s maritime domain. NATO Photo by MARCOM/FRAN S.Dzioba

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 05:38 Photo ID: 7106806 VIRIN: 220322-O-ZZ999-1008 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 958.85 KB Location: NORTHWOOD, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Operational Commanders’ Conference [Image 3 of 3], by OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.