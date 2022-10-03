Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    442ND AF Reservist Unit Deploys to Rota Fire Department [Image 11 of 13]

    442ND AF Reservist Unit Deploys to Rota Fire Department

    SPAIN

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hutch Johnson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    220310-N-MG537-1152 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 10, 2022) NAVSTA Rota Firefighters prepare the shipboard fire trainer at the Fire Training Facility on Naval Station Rota, Spain, Mar. 10, 2022. Naval Station Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hutch Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 03:37
    Photo ID: 7106713
    VIRIN: 220310-N-MG537-1152
    This work, 442ND AF Reservist Unit Deploys to Rota Fire Department [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Increasing Interoperability: 442nd AF Reservist Unit Deploys to NAVSTA Rota Fire Department

    Navy Fire & Emergency Services
    US Air Force Fire & Emergency Services

