442ND AF Reservist Unit Deploys to Rota Fire Department

220310-N-MG537-1072 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Mar. 10, 2022) Air National Guard Firefighters attached to the 442nd Fighter Air Wing observe reflash training with NAVSTA Rota Fire Department at the Fire Training Field on Naval Station Rota, Spain, Mar. 10, 2022. Naval Station Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hutch Johnson)

Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.24.2022 Photo ID: 7106706 Location: ES by PO3 Hutch Johnson