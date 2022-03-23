NAF Misawa CO Meets with JMSDF Admiral

MISAWA, Japan (March 23, 2022) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, left, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, salutes Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Takumaru Furihata, commander, Fleet Air Wing 2, after a meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss communication efforts and interoperability. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

