    NAF Misawa CO Meets with JMSDF Admiral [Image 2 of 3]

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (March 23, 2022) – Capt. Paul A. Hockran, right, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, presents a gift to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Takumaru Furihata, commander, Fleet Air Wing 2. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

