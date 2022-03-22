Dismounted infantrymen from the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment move to contact through the Donnelly Training Area during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, March 22, 2022. This exercise is designed to validate U.S. Army Alaska’s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s cold weather training, readiness and capabilities. (Army photo/John Pennell)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 19:46
|Photo ID:
|7106351
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-SO352-006
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Arctic Wolves enter JPMRC battle [Image 9 of 9], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
