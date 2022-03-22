Arctic Wolves enter JPMRC battle

Dismounted infantrymen from the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment move to contact through the Donnelly Training Area during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, March 22, 2022. This exercise is designed to validate U.S. Army Alaska’s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s cold weather training, readiness and capabilities. (Army photo/John Pennell)

