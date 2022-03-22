Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Wolves enter JPMRC battle [Image 7 of 9]

    Arctic Wolves enter JPMRC battle

    DONNELLY TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by John Pennell 

    United States Army Alaska

    Dismounted infantrymen from the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment move to contact through the Donnelly Training Area during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, March 22, 2022. This exercise is designed to validate U.S. Army Alaska’s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s cold weather training, readiness and capabilities. (Army photo/John Pennell)

    This work, Arctic Wolves enter JPMRC battle [Image 9 of 9], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    alaska
    arctic
    Stryker
    1-25 SBCT
    U.S. Army Alaska
    JPMRC2202

