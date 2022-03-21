Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FHL Women's History Month [Image 2 of 6]

    FHL Women's History Month

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Jesus Garcia 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Patricia Ashe-Woodfill is a Lockwood resident and worked at Fort Hunter Liggett from 1986 to 1995 as a contractor with the Scientific Support Lab (SSL) as a Real-Time Computer Operator. She is a contributing writer and one of the editors of the San Antonio Valley Historical Association newsletter, and manages their photo archive. Photo by Ivan Garcia, FMWR.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 18:07
    Photo ID: 7106262
    VIRIN: 220322-A-QF206-588
    Resolution: 924x812
    Size: 169.85 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FHL Women's History Month [Image 6 of 6], by Jesus Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FHL Women's History Month
    FHL Women's History Month
    FHL Women's History Month
    FHL Women's History Month
    FHL Women's History Month
    FHL Women's History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Influential Women of Southern Monterey County

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Women's History Month
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    San Antonio Valley Historical Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT