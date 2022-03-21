FHL Women's History Month

Patricia Ashe-Woodfill is a Lockwood resident and worked at Fort Hunter Liggett from 1986 to 1995 as a contractor with the Scientific Support Lab (SSL) as a Real-Time Computer Operator. She is a contributing writer and one of the editors of the San Antonio Valley Historical Association newsletter, and manages their photo archive. Photo by Ivan Garcia, FMWR.
Influential Women of Southern Monterey County
