FHL Women's History Month

Patricia Ashe-Woodfill is a Lockwood resident and worked at Fort Hunter Liggett from 1986 to 1995 as a contractor with the Scientific Support Lab (SSL) as a Real-Time Computer Operator. She is a contributing writer and one of the editors of the San Antonio Valley Historical Association newsletter, and manages their photo archive. Photo by Ivan Garcia, FMWR.

