Maritime Support Wing Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (Mar. 3, 2022) - Capt. Quentin Packard (left) stands relieved as commodore of Maritime Support Wing (MSW) as his relief, Capt. Edward Hoak (middle), reports to Rear Adm. Scott Jones, Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (right) to assume command as MSW commodore during a change of command ceremony in the courtyard of the World Famous I-Bar at Naval Base Coronado, Mar. 3. MSW is a Navy Reserve air wing comprised of rotary and patrol units providing dedicated special operations forces (SOF) support, strategic depth in helicopter maritime strike and airborne mine countermeasures, and enduring littoral surveillance radar system (LSRS) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operational support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

