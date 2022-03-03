Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Support Wing Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 7]

    Maritime Support Wing Holds Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    SAN DIEGO (Mar. 3, 2022) - Capt. Quentin Packard, outgoing commodore of Maritime Support Wing (MSW), salutes while passing through side boys during the arrival of the official party for the MSW change of command ceremony in the courtyard of the World Famous I-Bar at Naval Base Coronado, Mar. 3. MSW is a Navy Reserve air wing comprised of rotary and patrol units providing dedicated special operations forces (SOF) support, strategic depth in helicopter maritime strike and airborne mine countermeasures, and enduring littoral surveillance radar system (LSRS) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operational support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 17:49
    Photo ID: 7106254
    VIRIN: 220303-N-SF984-0005
    Resolution: 5058x3372
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Reserve
    SOY
    CNAFR
    MSW

