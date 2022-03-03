SAN DIEGO (Mar. 3, 2022) - Capt. Quentin Packard, outgoing commodore of Maritime Support Wing (MSW), salutes while passing through side boys during the arrival of the official party for the MSW change of command ceremony in the courtyard of the World Famous I-Bar at Naval Base Coronado, Mar. 3. MSW is a Navy Reserve air wing comprised of rotary and patrol units providing dedicated special operations forces (SOF) support, strategic depth in helicopter maritime strike and airborne mine countermeasures, and enduring littoral surveillance radar system (LSRS) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operational support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 17:49 Photo ID: 7106254 VIRIN: 220303-N-SF984-0005 Resolution: 5058x3372 Size: 1.35 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Support Wing Holds Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.