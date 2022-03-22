Cpl. Brianna Mattis (left), Spc. Carmona Hannia (middle), Cpl. Jontavis Miles (right), automated logistical specialists assigned to the Supply Support Activities (SSA) Platoon, Alpha Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, take an exam on pallet air-load training on Wright Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 22, 2022. The pallet load training was conducted to boost Soldier’s knowledge on cold and hot pallet load training with rotary wing aviation to conduct expeditionary logistics.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 16:29
|Photo ID:
|7106185
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-NX556-947
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Soldiers conduct logistics airlift training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Laurissa Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
