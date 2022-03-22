Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Soldiers conduct logistics airlift training [Image 2 of 5]

    Alpha Company Soldiers conduct logistics airlift training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Cpl. Brianna Mattis (left), Spc. Carmona Hannia (middle), Cpl. Jontavis Miles (right), automated logistical specialists assigned to the Supply Support Activities (SSA) Platoon, Alpha Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, take an exam on pallet air-load training on Wright Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 22, 2022. The pallet load training was conducted to boost Soldier’s knowledge on cold and hot pallet load training with rotary wing aviation to conduct expeditionary logistics.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 16:29
    Photo ID: 7106185
    VIRIN: 220322-A-NX556-947
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Soldiers conduct logistics airlift training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Laurissa Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield

