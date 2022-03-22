Alpha Company Soldiers conduct logistics airlift training

Photo By Sgt. Laurissa Hodges | Spc. Julie Kamaka, an automated logistical specialists assigned to the Supply Support...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Laurissa Hodges | Spc. Julie Kamaka, an automated logistical specialists assigned to the Supply Support Activities (SSA) Platoon, Alpha Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, loads a pallet on a CH47F Chinook using a forklift during the air-load pallet training on Wright Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 22, 2022. The pallet load training was conducted to boost Soldier’s knowledge on cold and hot pallet load training with rotary wing aviation to conduct expeditionary logistics. see less | View Image Page

Automated logistical specialists assigned to the Supply Support Activities (SSA) Platoon, Alpha Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted pallet air-load training with aviators from the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade on Wright Army Airfield, Georgia, on March 22, 2022.



“The SSA platoon are conducting the training to boost Soldier's knowledge on cold and hot pallet load training into a CH47F Chinook,” said 1st Lt. Bailey Pollack, the executive officer of Alpha Co. “The unit is also conducting forklift training with the civilians at Wright Army Airfield.”



The training consisted of two phases beginning with classroom instruction to ensure the Soldiers knew how to safely load equipment and conduct expeditionary logistic support.



“The classroom portion was on airfield operations and how it is different from operating in the motorpool, said 1st Lt. Jeffrey Campbell, the SSA platoon leader of Alpha Co. “So, there are a lot of what you can and can not do on Wright Army Airfield and what was required of us.”



The training assists in the unit’s garrison mission and assists Soldiers in preparing for field or expeditionary logistic support by enhancing their ability to conduct logistic support operations.



“This allows the unit to be better equipped and more knowledgeable during day-to-day operations and better prepare the Soldiers for anything thrown at them in a deployed environment,” said Pollack. “If the platoon can efficiently and safely load pallets into an aircraft the skies are the limit.”



During daily operations, the SSA platoon typically only conducts operations with the SSA at Fort Stewart ensuring units assigned to the installation have the necessary classes of supply to support their operations.



“Day-to-day operations consists of running the warehouse,” said Campbell. “We receive customer’s part off of the trucks, process those parts and then put the parts into customer bins so that they can pick up their parts. So, we’re manage, process and delivering class 2 and 3 items.”



This training allows the Soldiers to train hands-on with equipment outside of the warehouse or the motorpool.



“This is high speed training that these guys can use as 92 Alphas (automated logistical specialist) outside of the warehouse,” said Campbell. “When it comes to loading aircraft, that is not something we get to do a lot and none of my Soldiers have done it before.”



The training was a first for many of the Soldiers involved and allowed them to gain additional skills to support the Division’s operations.



“It was my first time loading the multi-pack pallets from the SSA to the Chinook,” said Spc. Kendell Witherspoon, an automated logistical specialist assigned to Alpha Co. “This is important because if we go to a downrange environment and we have to move our supplies to the next base we will be proficient using a Chinook or sling load.”



The training added an additional logistic support capability to the company which provides a variety of classes of supply to units within the 3rd Inf. Div. and tenant units at Fort Stewart.



“With us having Soldiers in the warehouse that are trained on the air-loading, now the Division has that capability to be able to load a bird and not outsource it because we have the capability right here in the SSA,” said Campbell.



In the future Alpha Co. plans to build on the skills learned from the pallet load training.



“The SSA will continue to build on this training and hopefully continue to conduct high speed training with the CAB (Combat Aviation Brigade) in the future,” said Pollack.

-30-