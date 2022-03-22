SEA Whitehead visits the NEANG

Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor for the Chief, National Guard Bureau, visits with Airman from the 155th Air Refueling Wing Communications Flight , March 22, 2022, during a state visit at Lincoln Air Force Base, Neb. SEA Whitehead visited multiple shops and directly engaged with Airmen throughout his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

