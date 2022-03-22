Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEA Whitehead visits the NEANG [Image 5 of 12]

    SEA Whitehead visits the NEANG

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor for the Chief, National Guard Bureau, visits with Airman from the 155th Air Refueling Wing Communications Flight , March 22, 2022, during a state visit at Lincoln Air Force Base, Neb. SEA Whitehead visited multiple shops and directly engaged with Airmen throughout his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 15:14
    Photo ID: 7106050
    VIRIN: 220322-Z-MW698-1128
    Resolution: 6000x3992
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Whitehead visits the NEANG [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Senior Enlisted Advisor
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard

