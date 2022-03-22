Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor for the Chief, National Guard Bureau, presents his coin in a speech, March 22, 2022, during a state visit at Lincoln Air Force Base, Neb. SEA Whitehead visited multiple shops and directly engaged with Airmen throughout his visit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 15:13
|Photo ID:
|7106049
|VIRIN:
|220322-Z-MW698-1151
|Resolution:
|6000x3992
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEA Whitehead visits the NEANG [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
