South Carolina Air National Guard press conference at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, center-right, speaks with Mike Gula, center-left, Executive Director at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, left, The Adjutant General of South Carolina, and U.S. Air Force Col. Quaid Quadri, far right, 169th Fighter Wing Commander, in front of the South Carolina Air National Guard's flagship F-16 fighter jet at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, March 21, 2022. Columbia Metropolitan Airport hosts a press conference to announce a six-month temporary move of F-16 fighter jet flying operations from the the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing at nearby McEntire Joint National Guard Base to their airport in Columbia, South Carolina. This joint partnership, regarding the temporary relocation of F-16 aircraft, will begin in April 2022. Speaking during the press conference are South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, The Adjutant General of South Carolina; U.S. Air Force Col. Quaid Quadri, 169th Fighter Wing Commander; and Mike Gula Executive Director at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing)

