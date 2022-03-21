Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Air National Guard press conference at Columbia Metropolitan Airport [Image 13 of 16]

    South Carolina Air National Guard press conference at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Quaid Quadri, 169th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to local media and distinguished visitors at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport West Cargo Hangar, Columbia, South Carolina during a press conference, March 21, 2022. Columbia Metropolitan Airport hosts a press conference to announce a six-month temporary move of F-16 fighter jet flying operations from the the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing at nearby McEntire Joint National Guard Base to their airport. This joint partnership, regarding the temporary relocation of F-16 aircraft, will begin in April 2022. Speaking during the press conference are South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, The Adjutant General of South Carolina; U.S. Air Force Col. Quaid Quadri, 169th Fighter Wing Commander; and Mike Gula Executive Director at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7105768
    VIRIN: 220321-Z-OL711-1034
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 14.3 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Air National Guard press conference at Columbia Metropolitan Airport [Image 16 of 16], by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    McMaster
    South Carolina Governor
    Columbia Metropolitan Airport
    CAE

