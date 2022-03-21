CNO VAW 121 CONAC Visit

220321-N-RQ186-1016 NORFOLK, Va. Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Cmdr. Robert Whitmore, commanding officer of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, during a visit commemorating 100 years of Navy aircraft carriers. March 20, 2022, marks 100 years since the commissioning of the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft carrier, USS Langley (CV 1), at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. In the 100 years since, from CV 1 to CVN 78, aircraft carriers have been the Navy’s preeminent power projection platform and have served the nation’s interest in times of war and peace. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

