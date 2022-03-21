Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO VAW 121 CONAC Visit [Image 2 of 2]

    CNO VAW 121 CONAC Visit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    220321-N-RQ186-1077 NORFOLK, Va. Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday speaks with Aviation Machinist Mate 1st Class Kion Stewart, a Sailor assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, during a visit commemorating 100 years of Navy aircraft carriers. March 20, 2022, marks 100 years since the commissioning of the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft carrier, USS Langley (CV 1), at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. In the 100 years since, from CV 1 to CVN 78, aircraft carriers have been the Navy’s preeminent power projection platform and have served the nation’s interest in times of war and peace. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bonnie Lindsay)

    This work, CNO VAW 121 CONAC Visit [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Bonnie Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNO
    Bluetails
    Naval Aviation
    CNAL
    CONAC

