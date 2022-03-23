Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard supports Bangladesh Tiger Lightning 22 Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    BANGLADESH

    03.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Capt. Dean Hill, Oregon National Guard delegate and Logistics officer, talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart while at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) center in Dhaka, Bangladesh March 23, 2022. Delegates from the Oregon National Guard are attending Exercise Tiger Lightning 2022, which is a bilateral exercise sponsored by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Bangladesh Armed Forces, strengthening Bangladesh defense readiness, building operational interoperability, and reinforcing partnership between the Bangladesh Armed Forces and the Oregon National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Exercise
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    Bangledesh
    Tiger Lightning

