Oregon National Guard supports Bangladesh Tiger Lightning 22 Exercise

U.S. Army Maj. Trevor Caldwell, Oregon National Guard delegate and Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer, talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on legal issues while at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT) center in Dhaka, Bangladesh March 23, 2022. Delegates from the Oregon National Guard are attending Exercise Tiger Lightning 2022, which is a bilateral exercise sponsored by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Bangladesh Armed Forces, strengthening Bangladesh defense readiness, building operational interoperability, and reinforcing partnership between the Bangladesh Armed Forces and the Oregon National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

