    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Riley Gasdia 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Savion Elder, from Newport News, Virginia, removes cables from a windshield wiper motor aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, March 22, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley Gasdia)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 08:28
    Photo ID: 7105430
    VIRIN: 220322-N-OQ442-0037
    Resolution: 6465x4315
    Size: 810.68 KB
    Location: VA, US
