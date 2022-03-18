U.S. Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Florida Pacano, from Milpitas, California, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), performs administrative duties on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, March 18, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julia Johnson)

