Estonian and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command, pose with the U.S. Army’s new Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker under both the Estonian and U.S. flags after a successful live fire training event on the Gulf of Finland during Exercise Saber Strike 22 on March 10, 2022. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. The training event is scheduled during winter to demonstrate the ability to operate in austere conditions. During Saber Strike, the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is conducted a series of air & missile defense drills with NATO Allies Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia as well as partners Finland and Sweden. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 04:10 Photo ID: 7105125 VIRIN: 220310-A-KM584-387 Resolution: 4378x2917 Size: 10.31 MB Location: EE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army’s new M-SHORAD hits the mark during Exercise Saber Strike live fire in Estonia [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.