U.S. Army air defenders of the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment receive coins of excellence from Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, on a frozen Gulf of Finland Beach in Rutja Estonia on March 10, 2022 during Exercise Saber Strike 22. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. The training event is scheduled during winter to demonstrate the ability to operate in austere conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 04:10 Photo ID: 7105124 VIRIN: 220310-A-KM584-340 Resolution: 5464x3640 Size: 17.19 MB Location: EE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army’s new M-SHORAD hits the mark during Exercise Saber Strike live fire in Estonia [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.