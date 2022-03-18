Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot [Image 6 of 12]

    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220318-N-UN585-1227 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 18, 2022) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Dessity DeJesus, front, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Regal, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), stow M9 pistols between shooting groups during a small arms shoot on the ship's flight deck, March 18. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 10:11
    Photo ID: 7103693
    VIRIN: 220318-N-UN585-1227
    Resolution: 6697x4465
    Size: 785.35 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot
    USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    small arms
    gunshoot
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT