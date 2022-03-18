USS Ross Sailors conduct small arms shoot

220318-N-UN585-1103 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 18, 2022) Chief Gunner's Mate Eduardo Soto, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), fires an M9 pistol during a small arms shoot on the ship's flight deck, March 18. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

