    Burn baby, burn: committee gets hot, learns environmental readiness [Image 1 of 2]

    Burn baby, burn: committee gets hot, learns environmental readiness

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Deputy Garrison Commander Steve Hood demonstrates how to use a terra torch to start a prescribed burn during a quarterly Environmental Quality Control Committee meeting, March 17 on Fort Stewart. The Fort Stewart Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division hosts the EQCC quarterly to help plan, execute and monitor actions and programs that have environmental implications in order to help military units, tenants and organizations on the installation to better understand their mission and achieve compliance. The installation routinely prescribe burns 100,000 to 120,000 acres a year to provide training space for the Soldiers stationed here and other Department of Defense services.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Burn baby, burn: committee gets hot, learns environmental readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    EQCC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    DPW Environmental

