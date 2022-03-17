A fire burns in a training area, March 17 on Fort Stewart. The fire, part of a prescribed burn demonstration, was ignited during the installation's most recent Environmental Quality Control Committee meeting. Required by Army Regulation 200-1, Environmental Protection and Enhancement, the EQCC is chaired by the garrison commander and is held quarterly for senior mission commanders, directors and tenant leaders to gain a better understanding of actions and programs that have environmental implications that affect the mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 10:08 Photo ID: 7103687 VIRIN: 220317-D-AI640-105 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.53 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Burn baby, burn: committee gets hot, learns environmental readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.