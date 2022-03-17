Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Burn baby, burn: committee gets hot, learns environmental readiness [Image 2 of 2]

    Burn baby, burn: committee gets hot, learns environmental readiness

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    A fire burns in a training area, March 17 on Fort Stewart. The fire, part of a prescribed burn demonstration, was ignited during the installation's most recent Environmental Quality Control Committee meeting. Required by Army Regulation 200-1, Environmental Protection and Enhancement, the EQCC is chaired by the garrison commander and is held quarterly for senior mission commanders, directors and tenant leaders to gain a better understanding of actions and programs that have environmental implications that affect the mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    VIRIN: 220317-D-AI640-105
    FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS

    Burn baby, burn: committee gets hot, learns environmental readiness

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    EQCC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Arifield
    DPW Environmental

