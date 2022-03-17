A fire burns in a training area, March 17 on Fort Stewart. The fire, part of a prescribed burn demonstration, was ignited during the installation's most recent Environmental Quality Control Committee meeting. Required by Army Regulation 200-1, Environmental Protection and Enhancement, the EQCC is chaired by the garrison commander and is held quarterly for senior mission commanders, directors and tenant leaders to gain a better understanding of actions and programs that have environmental implications that affect the mission.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7103687
|VIRIN:
|220317-D-AI640-105
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Burn baby, burn: committee gets hot, learns environmental readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Burn baby, burn: committee gets hot, learns environmental readiness
