U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Ryan, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prepares to take off for a routine training flight at Aviano Air Base, Feb. 17, 2022. The 31st Fighter Wing’s multi-capable Airmen stand ready to support U.S. Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and its NATO allies in support of ongoing operations currently in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 08:41
|Photo ID:
|7103490
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-ZR251-1165
|Resolution:
|5134x3423
|Size:
|768.08 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th FS conducts routine F-16 flight training [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT