U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Ryan, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prepares to take off for a routine training flight at Aviano Air Base, Feb. 17, 2022. The flights will support NATO’s enhanced air policing mission; integrate with allies and partners in the Black Sea region in an increased defensive posture along NATO’s border and to reinforce regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 08:42
|Photo ID:
|7103489
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-ZR251-1160
|Resolution:
|4047x2891
|Size:
|529.23 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th FS conducts routine F-16 flight training [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
