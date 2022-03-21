USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

NORWEGIAN SEA (March 21, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Matthew Phlegar defends himself against a red man during a security reaction force basic oleoresin capsicum spray (OC) course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 21, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

