NORWEGIAN SEA (March 21, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman strikes a mat during a security reaction force basic oleoresin capsicum spray (OC) course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), March 21, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 05:00 Photo ID: 7103252 VIRIN: 220321-N-CJ510-0214 Resolution: 5267x4070 Size: 1.01 MB Location: NORWEGIAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.