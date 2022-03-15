Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik AB performs asset protection drills [Image 6 of 7]

    Incirlik AB performs asset protection drills

    TURKEY

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Noah Jones, a Security Forces Response Team Member in training assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing Security Forces Squadron, mans a turret on top of a Humvee during an exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 15, 2022. Exercises similar to this are conducted daily in order to keep all flights prepared to safeguard all assets within their responsibility. These Airmen run through several scenarios and a variety of drills to maintain vigilance and flexibility for any situation they might face. Airmen also work in teams to increase efficiency and safety. (U.S Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)

    USAFE
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    Exercise

