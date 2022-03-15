Incirlik AB performs asset protection drills

Airman 1st Class Hannah Moore, a Security Response Team Member assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing Security Forces Squadron, starts a tractor to begin simulate moving obstructions during an exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 15, 2022. Exercises similar to this are conducted daily in order to keep all flights prepared to safeguard all assets within their responsibility. These Airmen run through several scenarios and a variety of drills to maintain vigilance and flexibility for any situation they might face. Airmen also work in teams to increase efficiency and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)

Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 [Image 7 of 7]