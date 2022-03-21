Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 22: Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Service Members Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    Balikatan 22: Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Service Members Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Armed Forces of the Philippines Col. Fatima Claire S. Navarro, Surgeon General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, speaks to Philippine and U.S. service members during a medical subject matter expert exchange ahead of Balikatan 22 in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 21, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th and largest-ever iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 22: Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Service Members Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

