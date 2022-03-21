Balikatan 22: Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. Service Members Medical Subject Matter Expert Exchange

U.S. Marine Corps, Col. Brian M. Harvey, officer in charge of Joint Exercise Support Group Balikatan, speaks to Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. service members during a medical subject matter expert exchange ahead of Balikatan 22 in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 21, 2022. The exchange’s guest speakers included Col. Fatima Claire S. Navarro, Surgeon General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the AFP and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th and largest-ever iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

Date Taken: 03.21.2022
Location: MANILA, PH