    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command South China Sea P-8A Flight [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command South China Sea P-8A Flight

    PHILIPPINES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Bruns 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 20, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Gregory Stewart, Mission Commander, points out infrastructure to Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino aboard a P-8A Poseidon over the South China Sea. Aquilino was joined by members of the Associated Press on a routine reconnaissance flight over the South China Sea aboard a P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen'' of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47. VP-47 is currently deployed to U.S 7th Fleet conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. 7th Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2022 22:04
    Photo ID: 7103012
    VIRIN: 220320-N-TB410-432
    Resolution: 2997x3907
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command South China Sea P-8A Flight [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    7th Fleet
    PACOM
    P-8A
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    Aquilino

