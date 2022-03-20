SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 20, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Gregory Stewart, Mission Commander, points out infrastructure to Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino aboard a P-8A Poseidon over the South China Sea. Aquilino was joined by members of the Associated Press on a routine reconnaissance flight over the South China Sea aboard a P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen'' of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47. VP-47 is currently deployed to U.S 7th Fleet conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. 7th Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 22:04
|Photo ID:
|7103012
|VIRIN:
|220320-N-TB410-432
|Resolution:
|2997x3907
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command South China Sea P-8A Flight [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT