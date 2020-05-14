U.S. Indo-Pacific Command South China Sea P-8A Flight

SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 20, 2022) Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino discusses daily operations with Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Riley Junge, P-8A Acoustic Operator, aboard a P-8A Poseidon over the South China Sea. Aquilino was joined by members of the Associated Press on a routine reconnaissance flight over the South China Sea aboard a P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47. VP-47 is currently deployed to U.S 7th Fleet conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. 7th Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

