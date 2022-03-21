NMRTC-PH conducts NEX Mall food court preoperational health inspections

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 21, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joey Mei, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, conducts a preoperational health inspection of food vendors at the Navy Exchange Mall. Military preventive medicine teams conducted the inspections because the food vendors were closed for over 30 days. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

