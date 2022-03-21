Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC-PH conducts NEX Mall food court preoperational health inspections [Image 2 of 4]

    NMRTC-PH conducts NEX Mall food court preoperational health inspections

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 21, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Tuil, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, conducts a health inspection of food vendors at the Navy Exchange Mall. Military preventive medicine teams conducted the inspections because the food vendors were closed for over 30 days. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC-PH conducts NEX Mall food court preoperational health inspections [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

