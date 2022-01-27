FORT CARSON, Colo. — Christopher Devlin, center, lead auto tech, Fort Carson Auto Skills Center, informs students about tires, wheels and suspensions during a Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers “Winter Readiness” class at the ASC Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo by Scott Prater)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2022 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7102488
|VIRIN:
|220127-A-ON894-012
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Car classes deliver handy info [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Car classes deliver handy info
